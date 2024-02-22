INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise tracking US peers; cenbank minutes eyed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose tracking U.S. peers on Thursday, after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers were concerned about cutting interest rates prematurely.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0682%, following its previous close at 7.0533%.

Market participants also awaited the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) February meeting, due after market hours.

The Indian central bank had left rates and policy stance unchanged earlier this month while reiterating its commitment to meet the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

"The global monetary tightening cycle has ended and we are in for a long pause," Puneet Pal, head-fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund, said.

"RBI will also be on a long pause and though we expect rate cuts only in Q3 of CY2024, RBI can change its monetary policy stance to 'neutral' before the commencement of rate cuts."

The bond yield curve will continue to stay flat due to positive demand-supply dynamics and rate cut prospects in the fiscal year starting April, Pal added.

U.S. bond yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield staying at around 4.30% in Asian hours as minutes of the last Fed meeting showed policymakers are concerned about cutting interest rates too quickly.

The bulk of policymakers at the Fed's January meeting said they needed "greater confidence" in falling inflation before considering lowering rates.

The odds of a Fed rate cut in May have eased to 30% from 85% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Oil prices stayed higher as geopolitical tensions raged on in the Middle East and traders assessed signs of near-term supply tightness. O/R/

Elevated oil prices have a direct impact on inflation for net importers like India.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.