INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise on profit booking; fresh triggers eyed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Monday, with the benchmark bond yield hitting 7.25%, as traders booked profit.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2575% on Monday, after closing the previous session at 7.2168%.

Last week, the benchmark yield posted its biggest weekly decline in more than six months, as U.S. yields and oil prices slipped.

"The benchmark yield was richly priced at 7.20%-7.21% and it didn't fall, so traders started booking profits. The yield will be protected in the 7.25%-7.26% band," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at A.K. Capital Services.

"Local bond yields will continue to track oil prices and U.S. yields but upcoming data and clarity on RBI's OMO (open market operation) sales will provide directional cues."

U.S. Treasury yields continued their decline on Friday, after hitting 16-year highs in late October, as a string of economic data boosted market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR, however, rose in Asian hours and was last at 4.4705%, after closing at 4.4410% on Friday.

Oil prices jumped more than 4% on Friday and on Monday, extending gains on expectations of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices.

India is the third-largest importer of the commodity. Retail inflation in the country eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October, edging closer to the central bank's 4% target.

Meanwhile, improving macroeconomic conditions are also aiding the pick-up in local bond buying. Indian private sector banks made the largest single-session purchase of government bonds in seven years on Friday.

Market participants also await a state debt auction to gauge investors demand. On Tuesday, 11 states will aim to raise 116.20 billion rupees ($1.40 billion) via bonds. ($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

