INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise for second week; US peers, inflation risks dent mood

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields posted a second consecutive weekly rise, with the benchmark yield closing around the crucial 7.20% level, after debt sale added to supply woes.

Elevated U.S. yields and rising fears of an upswing in local retail inflation also dampened sentiment.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1915%, after ending at 7.1981% on Thursday. The yield rose 3 basis points this week, after rising 8 bps last week.

New Delhi raised 390 billion rupees ($4.71 billion) through the sale of bonds, while demand was largely in line with estimates.

"U.S. yields are rising, and there are inflation concerns locally, which has pushed the benchmark bond yield," said VRC Reddy, treasury head of Karur Vysya Bank.

"The RBI policy would provide clear path whether the 10-year bond yield sustains around current levels or rises further."

Worries over a jump in retail inflation in the near term are keeping investors at bay as it could force the Reserve Bank of India to take a hawkish stance at the Aug. 10 policy meeting.

The RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50% through end-March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who now see the first rate cut in the second quarter of 2024.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, after easing for four months. Kotak Mahindra Bank expects July inflation at 6.4% and August inflation at 7%, breaking the RBI's upper tolerance range comfortably.

Longer-duration U.S. yields hit fresh nine-month highs on Thursday as data showed underlying strength in the economy, which could see rates remaining higher for longer. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR hit 4.20%, the highest since early November.

The Indian rupee fell to its lowest level in over two months to end at 82.84 to the dollar, and any further fall in the currency in the upcoming week could weaken sentiment.

($1 = 82.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

