INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise for fourth straight week, end day lower

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose for a fourth consecutive week as elevated U.S. yields, as well as a jump in local inflation added to worries of interest rates remaining higher for longer in India as well as in the United States.

Bond yields, however, ended the day lower, after better-than-expected demand at debt sale and as the benchmark yield was unable to breach key levels on the upside.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.2172% after ending the previous session at 7.2487%. The yield rose two basis points this week after rising 12 bps in last three weeks.

New Delhi raised 310 billion rupees ($3.73 billion) through the sale of bonds, where demand was stronger than expected, a reversal in trend that was seen in the last few auctions.

"Inflation number has been broadly digested, but till the time U.S. yields remain elevated, we may see bond yields remaining around the current levels. If the 10-year U.S. yield falls convincingly below 4.20% levels, only then we could see the benchmark easing to around 7.20%," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice president at PNB Gilts.

U.S. yields eased in Asian trading hours, but remained elevated after climbing over the past few sessions on rising bets that the Fed will hold rates higher for longer.

The 10-year yield was trading around 4.25% after hitting 4.33% on Thursday, the highest level in 10 months. The Fed has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022.

Sentiment also weakened as India's July retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% from 4.87% in the previous month.

Still, market participants believe inflation may ease in the coming months and the central bank may refrain from hiking rates again, despite overnight index swap rates factoring in 25-basis points of rate hike.

($1 = 83.1175 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.