INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise as hawkish Fed pushes U.S. peers to multi-year highs

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose in early session on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields climbed to multi-year highs after the Federal Reserve's hawkish undertone at its latest monetary policy.

India's 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1789% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after hitting 7.1899%, its highest level in over a week. The yield had ended at 7.1471% on Wednesday.

"There is an adjustment to the rise in Treasury yields, as most had not seen this move coming," a trader with a state-run bank said.

U.S. yields jumped after the Fed hinted at yet another rate hike in the next quarter, while maintaining status quo on rates on Wednesday.

The Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate may be lifted to a peak 5.50%-5.75% range by end of 2023, according to updated quarterly projections, and rates would be kept significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR climbed to its highest level in 16 years, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR, which reacts more to interest rate expectations, soared to over 17-year high levels. They were last at 4.43% and 5.18%, respectively.

Still, the rise in Indian bond yields was capped amid optimism that the bonds would be included in global indexes.

J.P.Morgan will likely review the composition of its emerging market bond index by early October, while a review of the FTSE global bond index is due before September-end.

"Index inclusion hope is the only positive that is keeping the bulls active, or else we could have seen a much stronger selloff," a trader at a primary dealership said.

Traders awaited fresh debt sales. Indian states will raise 127.23 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) later in the day, while New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees on Friday.

($1 = 83.1030 Indian rupees)

