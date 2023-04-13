INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise as debt auction adds to supply, flat for week

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Thursday, but were little changed for the week, as debt auction added to supply and continued profit booking offset the impact of lower inflation readings.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2252%, after closing at 7.2134% on Wednesday. For the week, the yield rose one basis point (bps), after falling 11 bps last week.

Indian markets will remain shut on Friday for a public holiday.

"Constant offering from state-run banks is ruling out any major downward move in yields from this point," a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi sold bonds worth 390 billion rupees ($4.76 billion) on Thursday, which included a new three-year paper that was sold at a cutoff yield of 6.99%, amid strong demand from investors.

"More supply would see the above five-year part of the bond yield curve come under more selling pressure. The term premium should be higher for the 10-year bond as compared to current levels," Vikas Garg, head of fixed income at Invesco Mutual Fund said.

"For the 10-year benchmark bond yield, a spread of 80 to 100 bps over the repo rate would be attractive, so there may be value at 7.30% to 7.40% levels," Garg added.

Mutual funds will continue to pile on shorter duration government bonds despite the current rally, multiple fund managers said.

Meanwhile, India's annual retail inflation for March was at 5.66%, below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 2023 and lower than a Reuters forecast of 5.80%.

The reading was also the lowest since December 2021.

The inflation data comes after the RBI maintained status quo on policy rates last week, even as markets factored in a 25 bps rate hike, and traders now await the minutes of this meeting, due next week.

($1 = 81.8800 Indian rupees)

