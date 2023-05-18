INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise ahead of debt sale, market eyes RBI dividend

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Thursday as traders cut positions ahead of the weekly debt auction on Friday, which will be a clearer gauge of investor appetite at current levels.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 6.9866%, compared with its close of 6.9661% in the previous session.

New Delhi seeks to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.04 billion) through a bond auction on Friday, including 140 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

"Bonds have rallied quite sharply since the last few days, and so we are now seeing some consolidation and reversal," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

"Rate cuts are still some time away, and we have continuous supply pressure, which will impact bonds going ahead."

The benchmark yield had eased as much as 17 basis points so far in May after lower inflation raised bets of policy pivot. India's retail inflation in April declined an to 18-month low of 4.70% and is expected to fall further in May. Bond yields also declined on bets of purchases from Russian banks and companies. Sunil Mehta, head of the Indian Banks' Association, said on Tuesday that Russian firms have trade surpluses with Indian lenders and are using those funds to invest in government debt.

Traders have also said the rally was overdone and many were waiting to exit, with little clarity on what could be the bottom for the benchmark yield.

Further, traders awaited the imminent transfer of surplus funds from the RBI to the government. The central bank's board will meet on Friday to discuss the surplus transfer.

Bond market traders are expecting the RBI to transfer a surplus of over 1 trillion rupees ($12.23 billion) as dividend to the government against a budgeted dividend of 480 billion rupees for the last financial year.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

