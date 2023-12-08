INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise after uneventful RBI policy, dip for week

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India kept its key interest rate unchanged and refrained from making any major announcements at the last policy decision of 2023, while a debt auction added to fresh supply.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2697% after ending the previous session at 7.2382%. It ended two basis points lower for the week.

"There were no surprises in the policy from the rates and the stance perspective. It is more or less a cut-paste from the previous policy except that the growth estimate is hiked," Indranil Pan, chief economist at YES Bank.

The RBI raised its fiscal-year growth forecast on the back of a robust economy and flagged continuing tight monetary policy while it keeps a watch over inflation risks.

The RBI said it expects the economy to expand 7% in the current fiscal year from 6.5% after stronger-than-expected growth in the July-September quarter.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said liquidity situations in the last two months did not warrant open market sale of bonds.

Meanwhile, debt auction added to supply, with New Delhi raising 390 billion rupees via the sale of bonds and yields saw an uptick after auction results.

Traders now await India's November retail inflation data, due next week, which likely picked up to 5.7%, due to higher food prices after declining for three months, bringing it closer to the upper end of the RBI's 2%-6% target range, a Reuters poll found.

Vivek Kumar, an economist at QuantEco Research, said range-bound movement would continue in government bond yields with the likelihood of moderation towards 7% levels by March as he expected further fiscal consolidation and market positioning ahead of anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve pivot in April-June, along with bond index-related inflows.

