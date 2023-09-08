INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise after supply, end week higher

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose on Friday after a debt auction added to supply, while the benchmark yield gained this week, tracking elevated U.S. Treasury rates and crude oil prices.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond IN072633G=CC settled at 7.2066%, after ending the previous session at 7.1772%. The yield rose 4 basis points (bps) this week, after easing 5 bps in the previous two weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India's much-awaited review of a temporary liquidity withdrawal measure did not enthuse bond traders as the RBI said it will wind down the incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) requirement in phases.

In August, the RBI had asked banks to hold an I-CRR of 10% on the increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28.

On Friday, the central bank said it will release 25% of the I-CRR funds on Sept. 9, another 25% on Sept. 23 and the remaining on Oct. 7.

"The market was expecting a 50% rollback for the next fortnight, which led to some selloff in bonds. Tight liquidity conditions will lead to higher yields, especially at the shorter end," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight FinTech Research.

New Delhi sold 330 billion rupees ($3.98 billion) of bonds on Friday, including 140 billion rupees of the new 10-year 7.18% 2033 bond that will soon replace the existing benchmark paper.

The 10-year U.S. yield eased on Friday but continued to trade above the crucial 4.20% handle amid a spate of upbeat economic data.

The benchmark Brent crude contract shot above $90 per barrel during the week and stayed there amid worries of a supply shortage.

Traders will focus on inflation data next week in India and the U.S.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June. A Reuters poll predicts August reading at 7%, above the RBI's 6% tolerance ceiling.

($1 = 82.9790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

