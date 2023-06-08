News & Insights

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise after RBI holds rates, says inflation above target

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

June 08, 2023 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields moved higher on Thursday, with the benchmark yield rising above 7%, after the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo on policy rates and its stance, but said headline inflation will stay above target this financial year.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.0024% as of 10:15 a.m. IST, against 6.9953% before the decision and after closing at 6.9808% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

