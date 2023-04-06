INDIA BONDS-India bond yields plunge as RBI unexpectedly pauses on rates

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - India's government bond yields plunged on Thursday, pushing the 10-year benchmark yield to a four-month low, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised the market with a pause on rates.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2120% after closing at 7.2750% on Wednesday.

The yield ended the week 11 basis points lower, its biggest such move in two months. Indian financial markets will be closed on Good Friday.

"The policy was quite a surprise for bond markets, as most were expecting a soft hike, which led to an immediate rally," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

"Still, markets remains slightly worried about oil prices, and hence bond yields ended off their lows."

The RBI held its key repo rate steady on Thursday at 6.50% after six consecutive hikes saying it was closely monitoring the impact of recent global financial turbulence on the economy.

Most market participants expect a prolonged pause even though RBI Governor Shaktikanta said that the central bank stood ready to act against inflation if conditions warranted, and the decision to pause was "for this meeting only".

It was "a pause and not a pivot," Das said.

As a result, traders anticipate India's shorter duration government bond yields could fall further, several analysts said on Thursday, as most market participants do not foresee any more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India in 2023.

Market participants, however, expect the benchmark bond yield fall to remain capped amid heavy supply of longer duration bonds in April-September, and expect the 10-year bond yield to trade in 7.15%-7.30% range in the near term.

India aims to borrow 8.88 trillion rupees ($108.35 billion) in gross via debt sale in April-September, of which only 18% supply is in up to five-year papers. The central bank sold a new five-year paper at 7.06% cut-off yield at an auction today.

($1 = 81.9550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

