INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may track U.S. peers higher, states' debt sale weighs

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely rise in the early session on Tuesday, tracking similar move in U.S. peers, while a heavy debt sale from states will further weigh in the last week of the current financial year.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to be in a range between 7.30% and 7.35% after closing at 7.3035% on Monday, a trader with a private bank said. Indian markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

Even with a hint of some resolution to banking crises, there is sell off in U.S. treasuries, and Indian bonds are also expected to see some impact, the trader said.

U.S. yields rose on Monday, with the 10-year yield rising above 3.50% on greater optimism that stress in the banking sector will be contained, and weaker demand for auction, which also pushed the two-year yield above 4%.

Indian states aim to raise at least 427.14 billion rupees ($5.20 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, which is the highest ever by states for a single auction, according to traders.

States have raised 7.17 trillion rupees through the sale of bonds in the current financial year, while the central government has raised 14.21 trillion rupees.

The Indian government's borrowing for April-September is likely to be between 55% and 58% of its gross annual borrowing target of 15.43 trillion rupees, government officials told Reuters earlier this month, and the government is likely to announce the schedule by end of this week.

Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the April-September supply to be in 8.50 trillion rupee to 9.20 trillion rupee range.

The borrowing calendar would be followed by the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on April 6, with broad expectations of 25 basis point (bps) hike. The RBI has raised repo rate by 250 bps to 6.50% in this financial year.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was down 0.3% at $77.90 per barrel after rising 4.2% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5091% and two-year note US2YT=RR was at 3.9180%

** Indian states to raise 427.14 billion rupees via bond sale

($1 = 82.1800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

