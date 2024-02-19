INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may see an uptick tracking US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to see a marginal upward move in the early session on Tuesday, tracking another spike in U.S. peers, while traders also brace for heavy supply of debt from states.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to hover in the 7.07%-7.12% range until the debt auction, following its previous close of 7.0968%.

Thirteen Indian states aim to raise 302 billion rupees ($3.64 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day. The quantum, though lower than scheduled, is the highest since the end of November and may test investor appetite.

"We may see some upward move at open, but with central government supply already over, there should be some buying support around 7.12% for the benchmark paper," the trader said.

U.S. yields climbed on Friday after economic data showed producer prices increased more than expected in January, ratcheting down market expectations for the timing of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year.

The producer price index for the final demand rose 0.3% last month, in part due to strong gains in the costs of services, after declining by a revised 0.1% in December. The reading was above the forecast of economists polled by Reuters, who had expected a rise of 0.1%.

The 10-year U.S. yield moved above 4.30%, staying close to levels seen nearly three months ago.

The odds of a rate cut by the Fed in May have gone down to 30%, down from 61% last week, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Along with the Fed, local market participants have also pushed back easing hopes from the Reserve Bank of India to the third quarter of the next financial year.

This comes after the RBI left interest rates and the policy stance unchanged earlier in the month while reiterating its commitment to meeting the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis. The minutes of this meeting are due this week and would act as a key trigger.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 little changed at $83.50 per barrel, after rising 0.1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.3107%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.6544% ** Thirteen states to raise 302 billion rupees via sale of bonds

** RBI to conduct 3-day variable rate repo auction for 500 billion rupees

($1 = 83.0270 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.