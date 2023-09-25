INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may rise, tracking fresh Treasury peaks

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in early session on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields continue to scale fresh highs, while traders also waited for debt sales in a holiday-truncated week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in the 7.13%-7.18% range, after ending at 7.1541% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"There is no respite from rising Treasury yields. That has more than offset the positives from index inclusion, and as we head into the quarter-end, bonds should remain under selling pressure," the trader said.

U.S. yields extended their rise into Asian hours on Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to a fresh 16-year high on bets of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said inflation remaining entrenched above the central bank's 2% target remains a bigger risk than tight Fed policy slowing the economy more than needed.

Foreign lender DBS said at these levels, the 10-year U.S. yield is starting to price in a robust US economy and there are still no signs that the selloff will abate.

Elevated U.S. yields along with crude oil prices have dented investors appetite, leading to a sharp reversal in the rally after JPMorgan included India in its emerging market debt index. inclusion. The inclusion will begin on June 28, 2024, and extend over 10 months with 1% increments on its index weighting, as India is expected to reach the maximum weighting of 10%.

The FTSE Russell, which has India on its watchlist for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index, will announce a decision on Sept. 28.

Meanwhile Indian states will raise 270 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) through a sale of bonds later, while New Delhi will raise 390 billion rupees on Friday. Indian money markets to remain shut on Thursday.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were little changed at $93.30 per barrel, after remaining flat in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.5600%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.1464% ** Indian states aim to raise 270 billion rupees via sale of bonds

($1 = 83.1050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

