INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may rise as U.S. peers stay elevated

MUMBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise marginally early on Friday, as their U.S. counterparts continue to remain elevated, while states come up with yet another heavy borrowing plan for next week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to remain in the 7.42%-7.47% band, after closing higher at 7.4386% on Thursday, a trader with a private bank said.

With the 10-year U.S. yield consistently remaining above the 4% mark, local bonds should continue to see bearish pressure, the trader said.

The 10-year U.S. yield touched 4.09%, its highest in four months on Thursday, reinforcing concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates further.

The two-year yield, which is a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, jumped to 4.94%.

Data from Europe had already pushed U.S. government bond yields higher as stickier-than-expected euro zone inflation numbers supported bets that rates would go higher and stay there for longer.

The Fed has raised rates by 450 basis points to 4.50%-4.75% over the last one year and is expected to hike them further by 75 bps to 100 bps in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Indian states aim to raise 298.58 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) on Monday, the quantum coming above the scheduled amount for the first time in seven months.

Higher supply comes at a time when worries over higher inflation continue to dent sentiment, after retail inflation jumped to 6.52% in January.

Heatwave is the more immediate concern to tracking the risk of El Nino in April-June, Citi analysts said.

"The overall macro impact of these would be the result of a tussle between the severity of weather shocks and the government's ability to intervene in the agriculture market through different supply-side responses. We expect Feb-23 headline inflation at 6.6%."

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 bps since May 2022 to 6.50%, and is widely expected to hike again in April.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was little changed at $84.45 per barrel, after rising 0.5% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 4.0576% and the two-year note was US2YT=RR at 4.8934%

($1 = 82.3930 Indian rupees)

