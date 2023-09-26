INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may rise as govt keeps second-half borrowing unchanged

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to move higher in the early session on Wednesday after the government kept its borrowing plan for the second half unchanged, while elevated U.S. yields and crude oil prices continue to dampen sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in the 7.13%-7.18% range, after ending at 7.1441% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"Since the borrowing was advanced, some were building expectations of a reduction, but since that did not materialise, there should be some selling at open," the trader said.

"Also surprisingly, the quantum of 10-year bonds to be sold is higher than what people had expected, which could result in some extra pressure."

India maintained its plans to borrow 6.55 trillion rupees ($78.69 billion) through bond issues in the October-March period.

It plans to borrow between 300 billion and 390 billion rupees a week in the second half of the fiscal year after completing 8.88 trillion rupees borrowing in April-September.

The government will borrow 1.45 trillion rupees through 10-year bonds, which is 22% of the overall borrowing.

"Near term, we expect bond yields to reverse gains after initial euphoria around GBI inclusion, tracking global markets, while flattening bias will remain," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

U.S. yields continue to remain elevated, with the 10-year yield trading above the 4.50% handle on bets of higher-for-longer interest rates, while the benchmark Brent crude contract stays near the $95 per barrel mark.

These factors have dented investors' appetite, and broadly offset the bullishness from JPMorgan's inclusion of India in its emerging market debt index.

The benchmark bond yield will likely rise further in the next few weeks amid higher crude prices and surging U.S. yields, providing the right entry point for investors, said Aneesh Srivastava, executive director and chief investment officer at Star Health Insurance.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.8% higher at $94.70 per barrel, after rising 0.7% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.5172%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0561%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees

($1 = 83.2370 Indian rupees)

