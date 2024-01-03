INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may rise as falling rate cut bets put US yields in focus

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields may inch up further in early trading on Thursday, as odds of U.S. interest rate cuts in March fade further, while traders await more debt supply.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.19%-7.24% range, following its previous close at 7.2156%, a trader with a private bank said.

"There has been no major dovish factor in 2024 so far, and hence we may see another small uptick in yields, as traders continue to await any positives," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose in intraday trade on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield briefly inching above 4%, before ending lower as investors digested data and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting to gauge whether the U.S. economy is set for a soft landing.

Fed officials launched an expansive debate about a coming turn in U.S. monetary policy, raisingfresh concerns about how long the economy could hold up under current high interest rates, according to the minutes.

Even as markets expect the Fed to cut rates in March, the probability has eased to 73% from around 90% last week. The odds for 150 basis points of cuts in 2024 have also eased to 70% against 85% last week. FEDWATCH

Investors will now eye the non-farm payroll data for December, which is due after Indian market hours on Friday, for further cues on whether the Fed would start easing from March.

Back home, traders continue to worry about heavy supply due in the last quarter of the financial year, as states aim to raise 4.13 trillion rupees ($49.59 billion), while the central government will sell bonds worth 2.37 trillion rupees.

The benchmark bond yield has risen four bps in the first three trading sessions of 2024, and keenly eye move in foreign investments.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.3% higher at $78.50 per barrel, after rising 3.1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.9293%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.3326%

($1 = 83.2860 Indian rupees)

