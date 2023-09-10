INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may edge higher tracking U.S. Treasuries

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to rise on Monday morning tracking U.S. Treasury yields, even as investors await the release of key inflation data this week.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in a 7.15-7.20% range on Monday after ending the previous session at 7.1774%, a trader with a private bank said.

"There should be some upmove at open, but broadly yields would be in a narrow range. Inflation data would be the key driver for the week," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose, with the 10-year rate at 4.30%, amid fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Even though the U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to hike rates next week, the odds of a hike in November are nearly 50%. FEDWATCH

Crude oil prices also remained elevated, with the benchmark Brent contract LCOc1 staying above the $90-per-barrel mark. India is one of the largest importers of the commodity.

India's retail inflation data is due after market hours on Tuesday, while U.S. inflation data is due on Wednesday. These prints come ahead of monetary policy decisions by central banks in both countries.

India's retail inflation will likely ease in August from a 15-month high in July but hold above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% target range for a second month, a Reuters poll found. The poll of 45 economists predicted the August print at 7%, against 7.44% in July.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.3% lower at $90.35 per barrel, after rising 2.4% in the previous week

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2979%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0054%

