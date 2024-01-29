INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may ease tracking US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to ease marginally in the early trade on Tuesday, tracking a similar movement in U.S. yields, even as the market awaits key economic events like the Federal Reserve's policy decision and local Federal Budget.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to fluctuate in the 7.15%-7.19% range, following its previous close at 7.1735%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"There could be some bullish bias today, as Treasury yields have softened a bit, but we do not expect any major directional change until the budget announcement is out of the way," the trader said.

India's finance minister is due to announce budget for the next financial year on Thursday and the government may keep its gross market borrowing for 2024/25 close to the current fiscal year's level, two government sources told Reuters.

The government may target gross borrowing for the next fiscal year at between 15 trillion rupees ($180.40 billion) and 15.50 trillion rupees, against a planned 15.43 trillion rupees this year.

A Reuters poll predicted the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP to decline to 5.30% in 2024/25 from 5.90% this fiscal year, with projected gross borrowing of 15.60 trillion rupees.

U.S. yields eased on Monday and continued to trend lower in Asian hours on Tuesday after the Treasury Department said it would need to borrow less than its previous estimates.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR slid seven basis points on Monday, and was around 4.06% on Tuesday, as investors head into the Fed policy decision due just before the local budget announcement.

Recent strong economic data has led to trimming of bets for the timing and the pace of Fed rate cuts in 2024. The odds for a cut in March now stand at around 46%, down from 88% last month, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.4% higher at $82.80 per barrel, after easing 1.4% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0625%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.3262%

** Twelve states to raise 262.11 billion rupees via sale of bonds

** RBI to conduct 1-day variable rate repo auction for 250 billion rupees

($1 = 83.1480 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.