INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may dip slightly, tracking US peers; debt sale still key

MUMBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to ease in early trade on Friday as U.S. yields fell further a day earlier, while the major focus will remain on fresh debt supply through the weekly auction.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be in the 7.29%-7.34% range, after ending at 7.3245% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"The move for 10-year U.S. Treasury yield below 4.70% is crucial, and even the Indian benchmark yield may attempt a sub 7.30% move. However, demand for the debt auction will also be crucial to see whether this move sustains," the trader said.

U.S. yields fell further on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year yield dropping to 4.65%, its lowest level in three weeks, as investors appeared more confident stepping into the market on relief that the U.S. Treasury Department announced smaller-than-expected increases in longer-dated Treasury supply.

Yields fell after the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, spurring optimism that the central bank will not hike rates anymore. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, which has also led to a lower chance of a rate hike next month.

New Delhi will sell bonds worth 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) later in the day, and the auction includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark paper as well as 100 billion rupees of a new 50-year bond.

The maiden sale of ultra-long 50-year bonds will lower borrowing costs for the government as large insurance and pension funds are expected to scoop up the issue, fund managers and analysts said.

Traders further said that major action and pickup in volumes are likely only after the central bank starts debt sales, with liquidity conditions set to improve.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 little changed at $86.85 per barrel, after rising 2.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.6590%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9935%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 300 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 300 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 500 billion rupees

($1 = 83.2090 Indian rupees)

