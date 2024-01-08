INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may dip on optimism over likely Bloomberg index inclusion

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields may fall in early trading on Tuesday, following a proposal to include eligible domestic bonds in the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency index, likely paving the way for billions of dollars of inflows.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to trade in the 7.17%-7.22% range, following its previous close at 7.2016%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

Bloomberg Index's proposal comes just a few months after JPMorgan said it would include India in its widely tracked emerging market debt index in June.

"It's a positive development from the bond market perspective," said Alok Sharma, associate vice president of treasury at ICBC.

"But the proposed index has smaller assets under management and likely inflows are expected around $2 billion-$3 billion. So, we may not see a sharp movement in yields."

The benchmark yield may touch 7.15% on optimism but 7.15%-7.17% is a strong resistance zone and so, the yield is unlikely to sustain any sharp fall, Sharma said.

He expects U.S. yields to have a bigger influence on the move in local bonds.

There was a remarkable jump in foreign investment in Indian government bonds in the last three months of 2023 as JPMorgan's decision to add the debt to its indexes boosted inflows to a six-year high.

Market participants expect this buying spree to continue in 2024.

On the day, investors also await the state debt auction for further cues. Nine states will aim to raise 193.30 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) via bonds, sharply lower than the scheduled amount of 291.9 billion rupees.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.4% higher at $76.43 per barrel, after easing 3.4% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0210%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.3746%

** Nine states to raise 193.30 billion rupees via sale of bonds ($1 = 83.0580 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

