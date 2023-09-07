INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may dip at open, debt sale to cap major move

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to ease in the early session on Friday, mirroring U.S. yields, but a major downside is unlikely as market awaits fresh debt supply through a weekly auction.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.15-7.20% range until the debt auction after ending the previous session at 7.1772%, a trader with a private bank said.

New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day. The auction includes 140 billion rupees of 10-year 7.18% 2033 paper, which will replace the existing benchmark bond soon.

"There could be some move towards 7.15% in the benchmark, but debt supply will be the key focus area, and move below the crucial level is unlikely for the day," the trader said.

U.S. yields declined on Thursday as a move higher following labour market and productivity data proved short-lived, with investors awaiting comments from a host of Federal Reserve officials.

The 10-year U.S. yield moved towards 4.20%, and the benchmark Brent crude contract inched below the critical $90 per mark, which could calm nerves, traders said.

Meanwhile, the central bank's liquidity measure would continue to dominate investor sentiment, impacting the shorter part of the yield curve.

The RBI may ask lenders to continue maintaining incremental cash reserve ratio for another two fortnights with a reduction in proportion to 5%-8%, traders said. In August, the RBI asked banks to hold an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10% on the increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28.

Focus will also remain on the evolving inflation trajectory after India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.4% lower at $89.50 per barrel, after easing 0.8% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2282%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.9322%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 330 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 330 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 500 billion rupees

($1 = 83.1080 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

