INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may dip after easing inflation readings

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to ease marginally in the early session on Thursday, as inflation readings in the United States indicated that the Federal Reserve may be closer to ending its rate hiking cycle, while inflation in India also dipped.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.19% to 7.25% range, after closing at 7.2134% on Wednesday, a trader with a private bank said. Indian markets will remain shut on Friday.

Though the Fed is set to raise rates in May, hopes are increasing that it would be its last hike, and hence, bonds should see some buying support on Thursday, another trader said.

"Still, debt supply will ensure benchmark yield does not drop much below the 7.18%-7.20% handle."

U.S. yields eased, with the inversion between the two-year and 10-year points lessening after data showed the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February.

In the 12 months through March, the consumer price index (CPI) increased 5.0%, the smallest year-on-year gain since May 2021.

Meanwhile, India's annual retail inflation for March was at 5.66%, below the central bank's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 2023, and also the lowest since December 2021. In February, the CPI was 6.44%. Reuters had forecast CPI of 5.80%.

Unless a heatwave leads to a rapid rise in prices of perishables, inflation may report a substantial base effect-led drop to around 5.0%-5.2% in the next two prints, which will reinforce the monetary policy committee's decision to pause in April, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said.

Traders will also focus on the central government's debt sale later in the day. New Delhi aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.76 billion) through the sale of bonds, including a new three-year as well as a seven-year paper. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures contract 0.2% lower at $87.20 per barrel after rising 2% in previous session ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.4093% and two-year note at 3.9787% ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 390 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for 390 billion rupees sovereign bond auction ($1 = 81.9820 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami) ((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com)) Keywords: INDIA MARKETS/BONDS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.