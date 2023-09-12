INDIA BONDS-India bond yields marginally lower ahead of Aug inflation print

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell marginally on Tuesday, as market participants digested a sale of debt by states and awaited the August domestic retail inflation print.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2002%, compared to its previous close of 7.2135%.

The most-traded 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.2280% after closing the previous session at 7.2458%.

"A positive surprise in local CPI print could push yields lower but the near-term bias is likely to remain upward on concerns around oil prices," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice-president, treasury, AU Small Finance Bank.

"The new 10-year bond yield will, however, find strong support at 7.25% level."

India's headline retail inflation rate likely eased in August from a 15-month high in July, but held above the upper-end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% target range for a second month, a Reuters poll found.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its key lending rate steady at 6.50% in its August policy. The next policy meeting is scheduled for October.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Tuesday, boosted by a tighter supply outlook and remained above $90 a barrel. India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and higher oil prices push inflation up.

Market participants will also await U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday amid fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer. Even though the U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to hike rates next week, the odds of a hike in November are hovering near 46%. FEDWATCH

Indian states raised 146 billion rupees ($1.76 billion)through the sale of bonds maturing in 10 to 30 years earlier in the day and the cut-offs were on the expected lines. New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees via bond sale on Friday.

($1 = 82.9399 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

