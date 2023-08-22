INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed with focus on US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended little changed on Tuesday, after inching higher during the day tracking a jump in U.S. peers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.2204%, after ending the previous session at 7.2208%.

"Bonds have been holding up well for now, but worries over consistent rise in U.S. yields continue to remain, and if Treasuries break fresh levels, then there is a risk for local bond yields to rise," said V Lakshmanan, head of treasury at Federal Bank.

In Asian trading hours, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RRrose to its highest level since November 2007 amid growing concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer in a resilient economy.

The 10-year yield hit 4.3660%, rising over 40 basis points (bps) in August. The rate-sensitive two-year yield crossed the 5% mark. However, the yield eased later in the day, which released some selling pressure from government bonds, traders said.

Even as the odds of another 25-bp rate hike by the Fed remain at around 15%, traders are pushing back hopes of a cut.

The U.S. central bank has raised rates by 525 bps since March 2022 to the 5.25%-5.50% range, while pricing of rate cuts by end-2024 has eased below 100 basis points. FEDWATCH

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole event on Friday would provide more clues on the central bank's thinking on the rate trajectory.

Investors would also keep an eye on the evolving consumer price increases after July retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% from the previous month's 4.87%.

Inflationary pressures in India caused by global uncertainty and domestic disruptions will require greater vigilance by the government and the Reserve Bank of India, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic report.

Traders will also take cues from the minutes of the RBI's latest policy meeting, due to be released on Thursday.

