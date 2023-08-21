INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed, to eye US peers for direction

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Monday, kicking off a week that will see them tailing their U.S. counterparts closely amid lack of any major local triggers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.2208%, after ending the previous session at 7.2172%.

"U.S. yields have been a major worry for Indian bonds. We will see some pressure, till Treasuries see selloff," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight Fintech Research.

"July inflation was high, but core was comfortable. August inflation may be lower. If we clearly go by the recent core inflation data, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should not increase the policy rates and should use other tools."

U.S. yields continued to remain elevated as traders adjust for the likelihood of the Federal Reserve holding rates higher for longer amid solid economic data, with the focus on bringing inflation closer to its 2% annual target.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in around 110 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024, down from around 140 bps a few weeks ago. The Fed has raised rates by 525 bps since March 2022 to the 5.25%-5.50% range. FEDWATCH

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was trading at 4.30%, after having risen an aggregate of 43 bps in the last five weeks.

Traders also await comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the week to gauge the U.S. central bank's interest rate trajectory.

Back home, the jump in July retail inflation to a 15-month high of 7.44% from 4.87% in June has also kept investors nervous, but traders are confident that the benchmark yield may not rise much after.

Investorshave said they do not expect the yield to cross 7.25%.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

