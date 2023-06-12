INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed before key inflation prints

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely steady on Monday as market participants refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of domestic and U.S. inflation prints, as well as the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.0323% as of 10:10 a.m. IST after closing at 7.0356% in the previous session.

The yield posted its biggest weekly jump last week since the week ended February 10 after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy guidance on inflation hurt sentiment.

Consumer price inflation in India likely cooled to a 20-month low of 4.42% in May from 4.70% in April, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"By August, the visibility on the deficiency of monsoon will be clear for RBI to take a call on inflation," said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das last week said it needed to move towards the primary target of inflation at 4% and that it would do "whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored."

"In summary, RBI does not want to disturb the delicate growth-inflation balance and using the moment of stillness as the 'elbow room' to maintain pause," Rangan added.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields rose as the market anticipated the Fed will pause its aggressive interest rate hkes, but maintain a hawkish stance to fight soaring inflation.

The 10-year U.S. note US10YT=RR was last at 3.7491%.

Markets are pricing in a 74% chance of the Fed holding a status quo on rates, after having raised it at every meeting since March 2022, the CME FedWatch tool showed. The Fed funds rate currently stand at 5.00-5.25%.

"The benchmark bond yield will find strong support at 7%-mark in this eventful week. Even if it falls below 7%, it's unlikely to sustain there for a long period," a dealer with a private bank said.

