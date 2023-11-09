INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed before debt supply

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Thursday, as traders braced for debt supply.

Yields fell earlier in the session because of the persistent fall in oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2747% after ending the previous session at 7.2711%. Earlier in the day the yield hit 7.2399%, the lowest since Oct. 6.

"There was quite a rally following the move in oil as well as U.S. yields, and these factors will continue to be the main triggers in near term," Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at A.K. Capital Services, said.

"Still, tomorrow's debt sale and chances of an open market sale of bonds continue to impact, putting a strong floor to yields."

New Delhi will sell 390 billion rupees ($4.68 billion) of bonds on Friday.

The auction includes five-year green bonds, which may see subdued demand and a lower premium compared with its previous sale.

U.S. bond yields extended their decline, with the 10-year yield briefly easing below the 4.50% mark in Asian trading on Thursday, on bets that Federal Reserve is likely done with its rate hike cycle.

The U.S. 10-year yield had hit a more than 16-year high of 5.02% over two weeks ago but has since slipped.

Oil prices also eased further on concerns over waning demand in the U.S. and China and as U.S. stockpiles were said to have risen.

The benchmark Brent crude contract slipped below $80 per barrel for the first time in over three months on Wednesday.

Easing oil prices are good for large importers like India, which imports nearly 85% of its crude oil needs.

India's retail inflation for October is due on Monday, and a Reuters poll predicts the reading at a four-month low of 4.80%, closer to the Reserve Bank of India's 4% inflation target.

