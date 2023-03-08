INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed as traders eye fresh triggers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged in early session on Thursday, as traders continue to await fresh triggers, while the movement in U.S. yields remains crucial.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to stay in the 7.42%-7.47% band after closing higher at 7.4547% on Wednesday, a trader with a private bank said.

"At the current levels, the market will need a fresh trigger in the form of new data to move on either side."

U.S treasury yields inched higher on Wednesday, with the shorter end rising, as data showed the labour market remained tight and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set the table for higher and faster rate hikes.

Powell's comments on Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee opened the door to a 50 basis point interest (bps) rate hike, potentially as soon as the central bank's next policy announcement on March 22.

The two-year yield was at 5.05% and the yield curve inversion between the two-year and 10-year stayed above 100 bps.

Fed funds futures are now pricing in more than a 68% chance for a 50 bps hike at the central bank's March policy announcement, while the market has fully factored in an additional 100 bps hike in the coming months. FEDWATCH

The Fed has raised rates by 450 bps to 4.50%-4.75% over the last year. Aggressive hikes from the Fed could force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow suit. The RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 bps to 6.50% this financial year and is likely to increase it by 25 bps in April.

Meanwhile, the Indian government should restrict borrowing in the first half of the next fiscal to 55% of the target with a higher share of longer-tenor bonds, market participants said in discussions with the central bank last week, according to multiple traders.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was little changed at $82.65 per barrel, after easing 0.8% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.9912% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 5.0553%

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

