INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed as traders eye fresh cues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended steady on Tuesday, unmoved by the outcome of the state debt auction, as traders await fresh cues before building any new positions.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0611%, after closing at 7.0654% in the previous session.

"The market is largely rangebound because there are no key triggers. The monsoon season will be keenly watched as there are concerns of El Nino and its possible impact on inflation," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice-president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

"Amid stable interest rate environment, the benchmark yield will find strong support at 7.10% with limited scope to move upwards."

Twelve Indian states raised 224.50 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in seven years to 30 years earlier in the day.

The quantum was marginally lower than scheduled but four times what states raised last week. The cut-off at the state debt sale was also on expected lines, traders said.

Bond yields have remained elevated over the past few sessions, as the Indian and U.S. central banks kept interest rates unchanged but turned hawkish, raising inflation concerns and delaying rate-cut bets.

The Reserve Bank of India signalled monetary conditions will remain tight for some time as it looks to achieve the 4% inflation target. It remained status quo on rates at 6.50% for a second consecutive policy in June.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested rates could go higher. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 74%. FEDWATCH

Market participants now await the central government's debt sale on Friday, in which it aims to raise 330 billion rupees.

Indian markets will be shut on Thursday for the Eid holiday, instead of Wednesday as scheduled earlier.

($1 = 82.0211 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

