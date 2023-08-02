INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed as traders await fresh cues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Wednesday, recovering through the day on value purchases after the recent rise in yields, after opening higher on the back of elevated U.S. peers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1516%, compared to its previous close at 7.1600%.

"Benchmark yield above 7.15% is attractive, and that is pulling investors," said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Tata Mutual Fund said.

U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as investors expected an increase in government debt issuance and more signs of economic resilience. The 10-year yield stayed above 4%, despite some pullback after Fitch Ratings downgraded the government's credit rating to AA+ from AAA.

Market participants will now focus on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy next week amid fears of a further increase in inflation in July, which could prompt the central bank to take a hawkish stance.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, after easing for four months. Economists estimate inflation topped 6% in July, breaching the upper end of the RBI's medium-term target.

The RBI will hold its key interest rate, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who pushed back their expectations for the first rate cut to the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter in a June survey.

"The MPC will keep the repo rate on hold at 6.50% rather than resume tightening," Capital Economics said in a note.

"But with the El Niño threat also building, there is a growing risk that, even as other major EMs (emerging markets) start their easing cycles over the coming months, the RBI delays the loosening that we currently expect to begin in early 2024."

