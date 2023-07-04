INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed as traders await fresh cues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Tuesday as traders waited for fresh triggers after a results of a state debt auction turned out largely in line with expectations.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1188% on Tuesday after closing at 7.1192% in the first session of the quarter. The benchmark yield rose by 13 basis points (bps) in June.

Nine states raised 162 billion rupees through sale of debt earlier in the day, with the cut-off yields meeting market estimates.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield may be supported at around 7.15%, said Arun Srinivasan, a fixed income head at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.

However, some market participants expect Indian bond yields to continue the rise from June amid a strong line-up of debt supply and as chances of a rate cut before the first half of next year look unlikely.

New Delhi plans to raise 4.47 trillion rupees through bond sales in the quarter, while states aim to raise 2.37 trillion rupees.

"State-run banks may start accumulating 10-year bonds at 7.15%-7.20% levels. We are playing for the curve to steepen - from a risk-reward perspective, we believe remaining invested in the 5-to-10-year part of the curve is favourable," Srinivasan said.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields were higher on Monday after economic data showed the manufacturing sector continues to slump.

"Our markets are not reacting to U.S. yields but closely tracking it. If U.S. benchmark yield continues to rise upwards, we might see some upward movement in domestic yields as well," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was at 3.8580%, while 2-year US2YT=RR yield was at 4.9400%.

Going ahead, yield spreads between the government bonds and state debt are set to widen, with investors seeking a premium on state bonds following a massive borrowing plan for this quarter.

