INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed amid lack of strong triggers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Tuesday as market participants waited for major market-moving triggers for direction before breaking from a scattered market trend.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0583%, after closing at 7.0605% in the previous session.

"There is no strong trigger and trading volume has also come down, which has brought down the movement in bond yields to a narrow range," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank, adding that the current trend should persist till the end of the quarter.

Traders said they do not anticipate the benchmark yield to rise above the crucial 7.08% level in the near term.

Investors were also waiting for minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meeting due on Thursday to provide further clarity on the central bank's thoughts on inflation and interest rate trajectory.

The RBI kept interest rates unchanged but said inflation needed to move towards its 4% target and it would do "whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored".

Bond yields have moved upwards since then, with market participants expecting the yield curve to flatten further as rate cuts may be pushed back to the next financial year.

Sentiment was further impacted after Federal Reserve officials hinted at 50 basis points of more rate hikes in the next six months. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged but warned of half a percentage point hike in 2023. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 72%. FEDWATCH

U.S. Federal Reserve speakers, including Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimonies are due on Wednesday and Thursday.

New Delhi will raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through sale of bonds on Friday, which includes the liquid 14-year paper.

($1 = 82.0914 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

