INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed ahead of state debt sale

MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were little changed on Tuesday as traders awaited fresh supply through a state debt sale for cues, while lower U.S. yields continued to aid sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1621% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.1584% on Monday.

Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 195.92 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) later in the day, in their penultimate auction for 2023, and the quantum is just marginally higher than the schedule.

"There's limited room for the benchmark yields to go below 7.15% so the trading bias will remain upward with the focus on fresh triggers," a foreign bank dealer said.

U.S. yields were lower, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR persisting around 3.95%, as the Federal Reserve signalled last week that policy tightening is over and projected three rate cuts in 2024.

Markets are now pricing in a 69% probability of the Fed cutting rates in March and a 96% probability of a cut in May. Even though the dot plot shows 75 bps of rate cuts in 2024, markets are pricing in 125 bps of rate action. FEDWATCH

Increasing possibilities of Fed rate cuts have also led to speculations of a similar move by the Reserve Bank of India, even as it maintained a cautious tone while delivering its policy decision earlier in December.

The minutes of the RBI policy meeting are due this week, and the focus will remain on the thinking of central bank members about the interest rate trajectory in 2024.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose as attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to reroute vessels. O/R

The move in oil prices is crucial for net importers like India.

($1 = 83.1575 Indian rupees)

