INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed ahead of July inflation print

MUMBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields settled steady on Monday ahead of the domestic July inflation print due after market hours, which will help traders gauge the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) further rate action trajectory.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.2034% compared with 7.2021% in the previous session. The yield opened higher tracking U.S. peers.

"While the market has largely factored in a significant rise in inflation, it is divided on the extent of the increase. It's also a holiday-shortened week. So, no one is placing large bets and the trade volume is low," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at AK Capital Services.

India's fixed income markets will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to local holidays.

India's retail inflation, due at 5:30 p.m. IST., likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices, as per a Reuters poll.

"Vegetable prices were volatile throughout July. So, the actual CPI number could vary from market expectations. If there's a negative surprise on the CPI front and U.S. yields continue to rise, benchmark yield may test the 7.25% level," Kalinge added.

Noting the seasonal spikes in food prices in recent weeks, the RBI raised its inflation forecast for the quarter and the financial year on Thursday and held its key lending rate steady at 6.50% for the third straight meeting.

"Going by the past trends, vegetable prices may see a significant correction after a few months," Governor Shaktikanta Das said, adding that the monetary policy committee can choose to modify its inflation projections in every meeting, if warranted.

Earlier in the day, nine states raised an aggregate of 132 billion rupees ($1.59 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in eight to 30 years.

