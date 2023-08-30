INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed ahead of growth data

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were off their lows to end largely unchanged on Wednesday as traders awaited growth data that would provide further cues on interest rate trajectory.

Bond yields had dipped earlier in the day tracking a fall in U.S. peers, as weak economic data in the world's largest economy raised bets that elevated rates may not remain for as long as feared earlier.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1850%, after ending the previous session at 7.1880%.

"The bond market is closely tracking U.S. Treasury yields in the absence of domestic cues," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight Fintech Research.

"Market players will closely watch April-June gross domestic product (GDP) data estimate for the US, due tonight, and India's GDP data due tomorrow evening."

India's GDP growth likely accelerated to 7.7%, the fastest annual pace in a year, a Reuters poll found. All but two of the 51 economists surveyed between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24 expected GD growth to beat the January-March quarter's 6.1% rate.

U.S. yields dropped to three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed job openings in July fell more than expected to their lowest level since March 2021, with the labour market gradually slowing.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR inched towards 4.10%, more than 25 basis points (bps) lower than the 16-year-high levels touched last week. The odds of a rate hike in September eased further. FEDWATCH

Traders will also remain glued to domestic inflation trajectory, especially after the government's move to cut cooking gas prices.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from June's 4.87% and will remain above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band until October at least, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Indian inflation will remain steady in coming months, despite short-term rises in the prices of certain food items, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Economic Times in an interview.

