INDIA BONDS-India bond yields likely to rise tracking US peers, oil prices

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to rise in the early session on Thursday as a relentless spike in U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices will dampen sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be in the 7.33%-7.38% range after ending at 7.3465% in the previous session, a trader with a primary dealership said.

The U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday with the 10-year hitting a 16-year high as concerns about government debt issuance mounted.

The higher-for-longer rate theme continued to dominate the narrative in global bond markets, said Puneet Pal, head-fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

"The contradiction of a loose fiscal policy and tighter monetary policy in the U.S. is not lost on the markets," Pal said, adding that yields at the longer end of the Treasury curve are reflecting concerns of the looser fiscal policy as higher supply of Treasuries keeps yields elevated.

Elevated U.S. yields may make Indian assets less attractive for foreign investors who have more than doubled purchases of bonds that would form a part of JPMorgan's emerging market bond index.

Oil prices climbed to a two-week high on Wednesday on a bigger-than-expected U.S. storage draw and concerns about global supplies after Iran called for an oil embargo on Israel over the conflict in Gaza.

Elevated oil prices have a direct impact on inflation for net importers like India.

Meanwhile, a persistent liquidity deficit in India's banking system has led to the expectation that the Reserve Bank of India's planned sale of bonds could be delayed. The yields had risen after the central bank announced it planned to sell bonds to curb liquidity surplus.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.5% lower at $91.02 per barrel after rising 1.8% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.9511%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.2375%

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.