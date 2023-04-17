INDIA BONDS-India bond yields likely to rise marginally tracking US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to move marginally higher in the early session on Tuesday, as U.S. yields move up further.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to be in the 7.22% to 7.26% range, after closing at 7.2475% on Monday, a trader with a private bank said.

"Since locally there are no major triggers, bonds should move in line with U.S. Treasuries for a major part of this week," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose further, with the 10-year yield hitting 3.60% and the two-year yield hovering around the 4.20% handle, as investors watched Federal Reserve speakers for any new guidance on whether the U.S. central bank is likely to stop hiking rates after an expected increase in May.

Odds of a rate hike on May 3 have risen to around 86%, against around 70% last week, as strong economic data and comments from Fed officials hurt. The current target range is 4.75%-5.00%, up from near zero last March. FEDWATCH

Locally, traders will remain focused on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest monetary policy meeting, due on Thursday.

The RBI had surprised the markets by maintaining status quo on policy rates, against wide expectations of a 25-bps hike. A dip in inflation has cemented bets that the central bank will now maintain a prolonged pause.

India's retail inflation for March was at 5.66%, below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 2023 and the lowest since December 2021.

"In the near term, expect benchmark 10-year security to trend around 7.20%–7.30% as inflation trends are pointing to a downward trajectory with the peak of the inflation behind us," said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus.

Investors will also await central government debt sale due on Friday. New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees ($4.03 billion) via sale of bonds which includes the 7.26% 2033 bond that will replace the existing benchmark paper soon.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was 1.5% lower at $85.03 per barrel after rising 1.4% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.5946% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.1815%

** Indian states to raise 75 billion rupees via bond sale

($1 = 81.9470 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

