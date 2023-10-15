INDIA BONDS-India bond yields likely to rise as oil moves higher, debt sale plan eyed

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields may trend marginally higher at the start of the week as oil prices rise again, while traders continue to remain focused on the central bank's next move in terms of additional supply.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in the 7.30%-7.35% range on Monday, after ending at 7.3166% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"Things were looking better last week, but with oil prices rising again, and U.S. yields also remaining on the higher side, we should see some caution this week," the trader said. "The next crucial trigger would be the start of the central bank's bond sale plan."

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India said it plans to sell bonds via auctions to absorb banking system liquidity, which has sent bond yields upwards. Market participants expect sales of 500 billion rupees ($6.01 billion), which should happen within this quarter.

The rise in yields initially attracted demand from state-run banks, but even the largest holders of such securities will go slow on bond purchases in the weeks ahead as banking system liquidity tightens, treasury officials said.

Oil prices jumped, with the benchmark Brent crude contract trading above the critical $90 per barrel mark, as investors priced in the possibility of a wider Middle East conflict.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to "demolish Hamas" as his troops prepared to move into the Gaza Strip in pursuit of Islamist group Hamas militants.

The conflict poses one of the most significant geopolitical risks to oil markets since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, traders have said.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation data for September came in contrast to the elevated U.S. consumer prices reading last week.

Indian inflation rose 5.02% in September, down from 6.83% in August but remained above the 4% target that the central bank has signalled would be key before easing rates.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was little changed at $90.90 per barrel after rising 5.7% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.6580%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0708%

** India to switch sovereign bonds worth 200 billion rupees

($1 = 83.2600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

