INDIA BONDS-India bond yields likely to move higher as Treasury yields reverse fall

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend marginally higher in early trading on Tuesday following a rise in Treasury yields, while traders await fresh supply through the sale of debt from Indian states.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.28%-7.33% range, after its previous close of 7.3074%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Even after such drastic fall, the Indian benchmark was unable to convincingly go below 7.30%, and with reversal in Treasuries, we should see a couple of basis points move ion the upside today," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose, as investors grew cautious about large auctions this week that could determine whether there is enough demand for U.S. government debt to push rates lower again.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above the 4.65% mark on Monday, after briefly falling to below 4.50% on Friday after nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month, below economists' expectations of a gain of 180,000.

Yields have eased on bets that the Federal Reserve will not hike rates anymore, but constant supply has put a floor on the fall.

Meanwhile, 13 states will raise 257.50 billion rupees ($3.09 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day and the quantum is higher than 216 billion rupees according to schedule.

Market participants continue to await the sale of bonds from the Reserve Bank of India, especially after banking system liquidity turned surplus.

This comes after traders raised concerns over declining trading activity in the bond market since the RBI announced its plans to sell bonds via auctions a month ago.

A continuous sale of bonds from the central bank in the secondary market has further led to uncertainty over the timing of the first auction via open market operation.

The RBI sold government bonds worth net 94.55 billion rupees via screen-based trades in four weeks to Oct. 27, data showed.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.5% lower at $84.75 per barrel, after rising 0.3%in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.6410%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9303% ** Thirteen states to raise 257.50 billion rupees via sale of bonds

($1 = 83.2040 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.