INDIA BONDS-India bond yields inch up before weekly debt sale

MUMBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields edged up early on Friday, tracking a rebound in U.S. peers ahead of a fresh debt sale.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.2671% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2561%.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) through a sale of bonds later in the day, including 100 billion rupees of liquid 14-year paper.

"The initial move was tracking movement in U.S. yields in Asian trading amid low volume. If U.S. 10-year yield starts inching towards 4.50%, we may see local bond yields moving higher," a trader with a primary dealership said.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR rose to 4.4607% in Asian trading. The U.S. markets were shut on Thursday for a holiday.

The U.S. yields, however, have been easing in the past few sessions on bets that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes have peaked.

Meanwhile, oil prices extended losses on Thursday on expectations that the OPEC+ might not deepen output cuts next year after the producer group postponed its policy meeting. O/R

The benchmark crude contract was trading at $81.40 per barrel.

Domestic bond traders are also awaiting a decision on the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

Indian government bonds could draw close to $25 billion of foreign inflows if they get included in Bloomberg bond indexes, and the 10-year bond yield could shift lower by about 7 basis points, said Sameer Karyatt, executive director for treasury and markets at DBS Bank India.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

