INDIA BONDS-India bond yields inch up ahead of key inflation data

MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Wednesday, breaking its two-session falling streak as traders awaited key U.S. and domestic retail inflation data, due later in the day, for cues on interest rates.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1160%, after closing at 7.0935% on Tuesday.

The bond yield had eased seven basis points in the last two days, as a consistent fall in 10-year U.S. yields prompted traders to cover short positions.

A Reuters poll of economists pegged U.S. inflation for the 12 months ended June at 3.1%, down from the 4% reading in May.

However, some market participants expect a softer reading, which could negate the possibility of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. This has pushed the 10-year U.S. yield down 15 bps since its high last week.

The Fed had paused in June but indicated two more raises in 2023. Fed funds rate is currently at 5%-5.25%. The odds of a 25-bps hike on July 26 remain around 89%. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation likely snapped a four-month decline in June as food prices surged, according to a Reuters poll that predicted inflation rose 4.58% on-year in June, against May's 4.25%.

"Monsoon distribution remains uneven which has resulted in a surge in vegetable prices in July. If the current trend holds, then July CPI inflation could rise to ~6% v/s 4.6% expected in June," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist at IDFC First Bank.

"The Reserve Bank of India is expected to remain on prolonged pause, with inflation expected to remain above the 4%-target in FY24."

The central bank's monetary policy committee held its interest rate steady in the last two meetings, but Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained that the pause should not be seen as a pivot as the disinflation process will be protracted.

The repo rate is currently at 6.50% and the next monetary policy meeting is due in August.

