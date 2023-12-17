INDIA BONDS-India bond yields have flattish start to week after large drop

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields trended flattish at the start of the week, after a large drop in the previous week, as traders assessed positions and lower U.S. yields continued to aid sentiment. The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1693% as of 10:00 a.m. IST on Monday, after closing at 7.1624% on Friday. The yield plunged 11 basis points (bps) last week.

"There is some consolidation at these levels, and to break 7.15% on the downside, we need some new triggers," a trader with a state-run bank said.

Domestic bond yields fell sharply last week, tracking a plunge in U.S. yields, after dovish guidance from the Federal Reserve that now sees 75 bps of rate cuts in 2024.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR dropped 32 bps, its biggest fall in over a year, as the Fed signalled that policy tightening is over.

Markets are now aggressively pricing in interest rate cuts with a 72% probability of the Fed cutting rates in March and a 95% probability of a cut in May. They expect 125 bps of rate cuts in 2024, sharply higher than the Fed guidance. FEDWATCH

Still, the shorter-tenor U.S. yields rose somewhat, as a Fed official dampened expectations of an imminent cut in the first quarter of 2024.

New York Fed President John Williams said in an interview that the Fed was not really talking about rate cuts right now and it was "premature" to speculate.

Increasing possibilities of Fed cuts have also led to speculations of a similar move by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which maintained a cautious tone while delivering its policy decision earlier in December.

The minutes of the RBI policy are due this week, and the focus will remain on the central bank's thinking about the interest rate trajectory in 2024.

Meanwhile, constant purchases from foreign investors will limit any major upside in bond yields, traders said.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

