INDIA BONDS-India bond yields flattish before Fed Powell's speech, dip for week

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Friday, after easily absorbing debt supply as traders await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.2035%, as compared to its previous close of 7.1963%.

The yield, however, dipped one basis point (bps) for the week after rising for four consecutive weeks in which it gained an aggregate of 14 bps, largely due to gains in its U.S. peers.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR rose to 4.25% ahead of Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, due after market hours. It eased below 4.20% on Thursday from a 16-year high of 4.3660% on Tuesday.

"Local bonds will be guided by the move in U.S. Treasuries after the speech," a senior treasury official said.

The odds of another Fed rate hike in September have risen to around 20%, while concerns over interest rates staying higher for longer continue to dominate investor sentiment. FEDWATCH

Earlier in the day, New Delhi raised 330 billion rupees ($3.99 billion) through bond sales, including the new 10-year 7.18% 2033 bond that will replace the existing benchmark soon.

Meanwhile, the central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) will closely monitor the factors impacting inflation and take necessary action, although it expects the recent spike in food prices to be short-lived, minutes of its latest meeting showed.

The MPC had maintained status quo at the meeting but raised its inflation forecasts. Retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, raising fears that the central bank may turn hawkish.

"Vegetable prices have started easing, so it is likely that the spike in inflation is temporary and may reverse in the coming months," said Badrish Kulhalli, head of fixed income at HDFC Life Insurance.

"Hence, we do not expect any major rate action from the central bank." ($1 = 82.6537 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.