INDIA BONDS-India bond yields flattish as wait for fresh cues continues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Tuesday, as traders await fresh triggers, including changes in fundamentals locally or globally.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0707%, compared with its previous close of 7.0642%.

"There are no major triggers for local bonds for now and the market will continue to react to moves in U.S. Treasury yields in the near term," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

U.S. yields remained elevated as hopes of early rate cuts from the Federal Reserve ebbed further after comments from officials last week suggested the central bank will take its time cutting rates and focus on bringing down inflation.

The odds of a rate cut in May have eased to below 17% from over 30% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Domestic investors have also tempered their rate cut estimates and now expect the Reserve Bank of India to lower rates only in October-December as the central bank aims to meet its 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

Earlier in the day, Indian states raised 328.49 billion rupees ($3.96 billion) through the sale of bonds at cutoff yields that were largely in line with estimates.

While the quantum is lower than scheduled, it was at a three-month high and well received by long-term investors, which pushed the spread with government yields to below 40 basis points.

The central government aims to raise 340 billion rupees via Treasury Bills on Wednesday, with the higher quantum coming as the banking system grapples with a liquidity shortfall.

The government is carrying modest cash balances to meet its spending commitments for this financial year and will soon review its borrowing requirements via T-Bills with the view of lowering it, a government source said on Monday. ($1 = 82.8580 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

