INDIA BONDS-India bond yields flattish ahead of debt sale, volume dips on year-end

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Thursday as traders await fresh supply through the weekly debt sale on Friday, while the overall trading volume remained shallow heading into the end of the quarter and the year.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2111% after closing at 7.2074% in the previous session.

"Trading activity is low because of the year-end and that's getting reflected in low volumes. The benchmark yield is likely to be in a narrow range till activity picks up next week," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at A.K. Capital Services.

Moreover, the sharp fall in yields after the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish policy earlier this month has fizzled out, with the focus now on domestic liquidity conditions and upcoming inflation data, he added.

New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) on Friday by selling bonds.

U.S. yields declined on Wednesday as investors anticipate a mild economic recession heading into 2024, which could push the central bank to cut rates more aggressively than expected.

The odds of a rate cut in March are now around 88%, while the probability of a total of over 150 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024 has risen to 81%, from 76% last week. FEDWATCH

The U.S. central bank had hinted at 75 bps worth of rate cuts in 2024 in its December meeting.

India's central bank, however, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% earlier this month, with the status quo on stance for the fifth consecutive time.

India's monetary policy committee will remain vigilant of inflation risks, with the overall outlook remaining clouded by volatile and uncertain food prices, minutes from the meeting showed.

Market participants also await Indian states' borrowing calendar for Jan-Mar and anticipate borrowing of around 3.5 trillion rupees.

($1 = 83.1520 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.