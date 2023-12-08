INDIA BONDS-India bond yields flat as traders shrug off RBI policy

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bonds continued to trade sideways on Friday, with yields in a narrow range as the Reserve Bank of India's last monetary policy decision for 2023 held no surprises.

The Indian central bank's key lending rate was kept steady in line with a Reuters poll, with inflation control remaining a major focus amid expectations of a spike in food prices in coming months and better than expected economic growth.

The RBI refrained from any major announcements - unlike in August and October - while Governor Shaktikanta Das said liquidity situations in the last two months did not warrant open market sale of bonds.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.2375% as of 11.00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2382%. It traded in a narrow three-basis-points range so far on Friday.

"There is absolutely nothing that can lead to a major move in bonds for today, and even the comment on OMO is not providing any clarity, and we will have to wait for media interaction to get more insight," trader with a private bank said.

India's economy grew 7.6% in the July-September quarter, much faster than the polled median of 6.8% and RBI's estimate of 6.5%, helped by government spending and manufacturing, raising bets that Asia's third-largest economy will outperform its own estimates for the full year.

Retail inflation is expected to rise for November as well as December, which may have nudged the central bank to remain cautious, traders have added.

Kotak Mahindra Bank now expects a prolonged pause from the central bank.

Traders will now also focus on demand for fresh supply at an auction, as New Delhi set to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.68 billion) via sale of bonds, which includes 50 billion rupees of 10-year green bonds.

($1 = 83.3600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

