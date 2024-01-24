INDIA BONDS-India bond yields flat as traders eye supply for near-term direction

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely flat after moving in a narrow range during the session on Wednesday, as traders awaited fresh triggers, including the sale of debt by the central government.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1835%, following its previous close at 7.1751%.

"Demand for debt auction would provide some idea about investor appetite, but the major trigger would be the Union budget numbers," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) through the sale of bonds on Thursday as Indian markets will be shut on Friday for a public holiday. The auction includes 160 billion rupees of the benchmark paper and will take the outstanding issuance to 1.85 trillion rupees.

This will be the last central government debt auction before the Union Budget announcement, due on Feb. 1, for the next financial year.

The government is expected to reduce the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP to 5.30% from 5.90% in the current financial year, and aim for a gross borrowing of a record 15.60 trillion rupees, up from 15.43 trillion rupees this fiscal, according to a Reuters poll.

The market expects to remain largely unchanged at around 11.80 trillion rupees.

Traders will also continue to keep an eye on the evolving banking system liquidity situation after the deficit widened to 3.34 trillion rupees on Tuesday, and drove the ultra-short Treasury bill yield to the highest level in five years.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields remain elevated, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR staying above the 4.10% mark on Wednesday, as strong economic data in recent days led to trimming of bets about the timing and pace of U.S. rate cuts in 2024.

Traders have lowered the odds of the first Federal Reserve rate cut to 53% by March from 65% on Jan. 16, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

($1 = 83.1110 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.