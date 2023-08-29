INDIA BONDS-India bond yields flat as traders eye fresh triggers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely flat on Tuesday as a lack of fresh triggers kept investors off big bets in a broadly cautious environment.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1880% after closing the previous session at 7.1799%, a trader with a private bank said.

"We expect yields to trade with a firming and flattening bias as liquidity squeeze and data releases may keep the sentiment cautious," Deeba Hasan, vice president at PNB Gilts said in a note.

Bond yields eased earlier in the day as U.S. yields continued their downward trend, with the 10-year yield pulling back from near 16-year highs hit last week.

The 10-year yield was trading at 4.20%, with investors awaiting key U.S. data, which includes the non-farm payrolls report for August on Friday. That data is expected to provide more clarity on possible rate related action from the Federal Reserve in September.

Yields eased even as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates further to cool still-too-high inflation. The odds of a rate hike in September continue to remain around 20%.

At home, India's banking system got surplus liquidity after slipping into a deficit last week. The next major trigger would be the central bank's decision on maintenance of incremental cash reserve ratio.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June and traders expect the next reading to also remain elevated. The central bank aims to maintain inflation at 4%, with tolerance of 200 basis points on either side.

Meanwhile, Indian states raised 159 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) through sale of bonds at yields which were largely in line with estimates. New Delhi will raise 390 billion rupees through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes the liquid 14-year bond.

($1 = 82.7040 Indian rupees)

