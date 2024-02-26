INDIA BONDS-India bond yields fall tracking US peers; state debt sale eyed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Monday as U.S. peers retreated from multi-month highs, with investors now focusing on state debt sale for further cues.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0642%, following its previous close at 7.0764%.

"The fall in U.S. yields provided a sentiment boost and we saw a sharp fall early in the session, with some consolidation towards the end," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at A.K. Capital Services.

"In the absence of negative triggers and supply pressure of central government bonds, a continued decline in U.S. yields could push benchmark local yield towards 7%."

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Friday from multi-month highs and extended a decline in Asian hours on Monday as the market fully priced in the shift in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook to a gradual easing path.

The 10-year U.S. bond yield was at 4.2481% in Asian hours, while the two-year yield was at 4.6923%.

Comments from Fed officials last week suggested the U.S. central bank will take its time cutting interest rates to make sure that inflation falls to its 2% target on a sustainable basis.

As a result, the rate futures market has also reduced expectations of the number of rate cuts to three this year from five a few weeks ago, with the start of the easing cycle possibly commencing in June or later, according to LSEG's rate probability app.

Domestic investors have also pushed back expectations of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50% earlier this month and reiterated its commitment to meet the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

Market participants will await a state debt sale on Tuesday as 12 states aim to raise 328.5 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) through bonds maturing in nine to 22 years.

($1 = 82.8480 Indian rupees)

